Will Rohit Sharma step down after Champions Trophy? BCCI meeting addresses key concerns

India's Test and One-Day International (ODI) captain, Rohit Sharma, held an extensive discussion with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a review meeting as per a report.

The primary focus of the conversation was to address the recent disappointing outcomes for the Indian cricket team, particularly the 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and the 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand.

The meeting, attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir as well, sought to gather feedback from the team management regarding these setbacks.

One of the key topics that emerged from the discussions was Sharma’s leadership tenure, with growing questions surrounding his long-term future as captain. His form with the bat, particularly during the Border-Gavaskar series, had led to increasing speculation about his place in the Test team. Rohit notably made the decision to bench himself for the final Test of the series in Sydney, though India went on to lose that match as well.

During the review, Rohit reportedly expressed his desire to continue as captain for a few more months, specifically leading the team into the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. However, he also acknowledged the need for the BCCI to begin exploring potential successors for the captaincy.

The name of Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a potential long-term successor during the meeting. Bumrah’s credentials as a future captain had been discussed previously, and his leadership experience, including captaining India in two Tests during the 2020-2021 series in Australia, was noted.

However, concerns were raised regarding his fitness, particularly after he sustained a back injury during the final Test in Sydney. These fitness issues have led to doubts about his ability to lead India over a full-length Test series, especially a demanding five-match series.

The fitness concerns surrounding Bumrah are valid, given his status as a premier pacer for India. His injury history, particularly with back problems, has made some members of the BCCI wary of placing the leadership burden on his shoulders for a prolonged period. The doubts over his long-term fitness could potentially hinder his chances of taking on the role of India's Test captain.

Sharma’s desire to continue as captain through the ICC Champions Trophy is clear. Following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, players will join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, and India’s next major cricketing assignment will be a five-match Test series against England. It remains uncertain whether Rohit will lead the team in this series or whether the BCCI will opt for a new captain for the Test format.

Given the evolving situation, the BCCI is likely to deliberate on the future of India’s Test captaincy during this phase. With a transition period in mind, the board will need to weigh the potential of emerging leaders, such as Bumrah, while considering the immediate goals under Sharma’s leadership.