The Shani’s Trophy will feature 10 competitive teams, battling it out in a unique 25-over format. Each day will feature two matches, with one scheduled for the morning and the other for the afternoon/evening session, ensuring non-stop action for fans

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal alongside these players are set to play in Shani’s Trophy 2025 x 00:00

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia are the players to feature in the Shani's Trophy which will kick start in February 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shani's Trophy will witness the likes of retired stars, current Ranji Trophy players and state-level cricketers under one roof.

The Shani’s Trophy will feature 10 competitive teams, battling it out in a unique 25-over format. Each day will feature two matches, with one scheduled for the morning and the other for the afternoon/evening session, ensuring non-stop action for fans.

The tournament will see the star-studded lineup of players who bring immense experience to the Shani's Trophy.

Also Read: Meet Shahid Saeed Ansari, an India cricketer by day and a delivery agent by night!

Leading the charge is Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s premier leg-spinner, renowned for his match-winning abilities in white-ball cricket. Joining him is Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Indian Premier League (IPL) star Riyan Parag and Jayant Yadav.

All of these players are currently not part of India's T20I squad but will be gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Adding to the prestige of the event, former Indian cricketer and ex-BCCI selector Chetan Sharma has been announced as the Shani's Trophy brand ambassador, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

Speaking about the tournament Sumit Shukla, president of Shani's Trophy and managing director of Divya Future Sports, said, "We are thrilled to bring this unique format to life in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Cricket Association of Lucknow (CAL). With the backing of the UPCA and CAL and the participation of some of the finest cricketers, we aim to deliver an unforgettable cricketing experience for fans."

The Shani’s Trophy is being jointly organized by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Cricket Association of Lucknow, in collaboration with Divya Future Sports. In a letter of intimation on behalf of the Cricket Association of Lucknow addressed to Sumit Shukla, it has been stated that the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Cricket Association of Lucknow have granted permission to stage the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)