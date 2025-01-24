"I'm a South African cricket player. I'm very happy with the South African cricket team in the World Test Championship final. We have never been there before", Jonty Rhodes. The WTC final against Australia is scheduled to take place at Lord's on June 11

Jonty Rhodes (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Great effort to get ahead of strong teams in world": Jonty Rhodes on South Africa reaching maiden WTC final x 00:00

Former South Africa cricketer, Jonty Rhodes shared his thoughts on the national side securing the World Test Championship final berth for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa secured their place in the one-off final with a commanding performance in the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion. This victory marked the culmination of a successful campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, during which the Proteas won eight out of 12 Tests.

South Africa's 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the final Test of the series helped them seal a 2-0 victory and confirmed their top position on the WTC table.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

"I'm a South African cricket player. I'm very happy with the South African cricket team in the World Test Championship final. We have never been there before. It is a great effort to get ahead of some of the really strong teams in the world currently," Jonty Rhodes told reporters.

The Proteas' journey to the WTC finals is a fairytale one. They started the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a shaky note with a 1-1 draw against India at home. It was followed by a second-string side led by Neil Brand touring New Zealand amid SA20 season two, for a two-Test series and losing 2-0. This series and SA's move to send a second-string, largely inexperienced side raised questions over their commitment to Tests.

Later, with the return of key players, South Africa went on to win the series against the West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They won seven Test matches in a row to make their place in the WTC final.

Apart from veterans like Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, and skipper Temba Bavuma, young talents such as Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, and David Bedingham have delivered exceptional performances.

The WTC final against Australia is scheduled to take place at Lord's on June 11.

(With ANI Inputs)