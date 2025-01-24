Rohit Sharma shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

Rohit Sharma fell short on 28 runs in his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade. He departed on just three runs after facing 19 deliveries in the first essay. It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

In the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai's opening batsman Rohit Sharma smashed Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh for a couple of hits over the fence.

But on Friday, Rohit Sharma gave a far better account of himself to notch up a fluent 28, his best in first-class cricket since a 52 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand last year.

Previously, India was placed at the top spot of the World Test Championship points table, but later the side came all crumbling down when they faced New Zealand and Australia.

The defeats against these teams led Team India stars to go back to domestic cricket in order to find their form.

On Friday, he looked for a big one but it wasn't to happen. Rohit's knock of 28 was mixed with hits and misses in the initial stages, which all began with a tough dropped chance by Nazir in the fourth over when he could not grab a return catch on his follow-through.

Rohit immediately responded with a pull shot for a six over the square leg.

A thick outside edge then flew between the fielder at gully and second slip, and on the final ball, Rohit flashed hard and wide to put the ball away for another four on the off-side.

Dropped on one, Rohit had raced to 21 off 11 balls at one stage but he remained cautious mostly, even though there were a few times he was beaten.

On the second day of the match, Jammu and Kashmir bowlers had to work hard to keep it tight but were unable to stop Rohit Sharma from smashing 3 sixes.

Eventually, it took a perfectly-timed leap for a one-handed grab from J&K's Abid Mushtaq at mid-wicket off Nazir, who dismissed Rohit for the second time in the contest, to end the Indian captain's stay in the middle.

While the lanky Nazir had the last laugh, Rohit Sharma walked off with an innings that had elements of all that was and could have been, hits and misses infused with promise that a big knock could just be around the corner for the struggling mainstay.

(With PTI Inputs)