Champions Trophy 2025: Kapil Dev extends best wishes to Team India

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Legendary Team India cricketer Kapil Dev has wished the national side the very best for the marquee event.

Kapil Dev extended his wishes during an event at Satya School, Gurugram.

While interacting with the media, the World Cup-winning captain was asked to wish India for the tournament, to which he said, "Always".

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be in action in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will include 15 matches with eight teams clashing against each other for the title.

The biggest rivalry of cricket, India vs Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will kickstart its Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on February 20.

The "Men in Blue" will conclude with their league stage matches with the clash against New Zealand on March 2.

Following the high-voltage rivalry in cricket between India and Pakistan, Netflix will also release a documentary film on February 7. The documentary not only promises the fierce competition between the nations but also the game's legends from both countries will reveal the untold stories of the rivalries.

Team India is placed in the Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. All the India matches will be played in Dubai.

The Group B consists of teams such as Australia, Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

The India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures for the Champions Trophy 2025: February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, February 23 - India vs Pakistan, March 2 - India vs New Zealand.

