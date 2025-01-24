Maaya Rajeshwaran has also triumphed in the New Delhi J300, an ITF event held for juniors. Speaking about her contract with the academy, Maaya stated that both parties will continue working together as long as they are happy with her progress

Maaya Rajeshwaran

Listen to this article 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran becomes first Indian to be picked for Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy x 00:00

In a country like India, where cricket is considered a religion, other sports rarely get the attention they deserve. While athletes competing in different sports merit the same hype and praise as cricketers, this is often not the case.

Thanks to social media, sports like tennis are now garnering immense interest. However, a disparity remains, as many Indian tennis stars still struggle to gain recognition.

However, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran has already made a mark at a young age. A budding Indian tennis sensation, Maaya aims to raise the tricolour high on the world stage of the racket sport.

She shares something in common with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar: both made their debuts at a young age and went on to make the country proud on several occasions.

The teen has already achieved the number one ranking in India and holds the 56th position in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior world rankings.

Maaya Rajeshwaran has also triumphed in the New Delhi J300, an ITF event held for juniors.

But that’s not all. She is the first and only Indian female tennis player to be selected for the Grand Slam Player Development Program. Additionally, she is the first Indian to be picked for the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.

When asked about how she developed an interest in tennis, the teenager candidly shared that it started as a simple extracurricular activity after school.

"When I was a kid, I started playing tennis merely as an extra activity after school. But in a very short period, I grew quite fond of the sport, and I have always loved to compete. So I decided to pursue tennis professionally," Maaya told mid-day.

Rafa Nadal Academy journey awaits

On her selection to one of the most renowned tennis academies in the world at such a young age, Maaya said excitedly, "I have always wanted a base in Europe. I'm so glad that the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy took me in. It really means a lot to me, and I'm looking forward to a wonderful journey with Team RNA."

She also shared her experience of seeing the King of Clay in person. "I did get to see Rafa playing for a couple of days when he was preparing for the Davis Cup. It's just so inspiring to see a person who has achieved so much still being hungry for more. He is truly a legend, and I really hope that someday, I’ll get to have a conversation with him," the teen sensation said.

Speaking about her contract with the academy, Maaya stated that both parties will continue working together as long as they are happy with her progress.

Smashing the challenges

Like many Indian athletes, Maaya has faced her share of challenges. "One of the main challenges is the funds. Many talented tennis players are not receiving the amount of funding they need to travel out of the country to play tournaments," she explained.

Behind the success of the Coimbatore girl, her parents also played a huge role. Her mother took her on a journey across Europe and made sure that Maaya Rajeshwaran was trained under the best coaches and in academies.