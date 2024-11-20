Williams later posted on X, “Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes”

Serena Williams. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Choked up with Nadal’s retirement: Serena Williams pays touching tribute to Rafa x 00:00

Former American tennis star Serena Williams has paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with a touching video after the 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis. Serena posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen donning a Nadal t-shirt and his signature headband.

She captioned the video, “@rafaelnadal Congratulations on a career that most won’t dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more.

“No excuses, just play the sport. Your legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honor Champ! Long live Rafa!” she further wrote.

Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 19, 2024

Williams later posted on X, “Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes.”

