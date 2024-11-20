Breaking News
Choked up with Nadal's retirement: Serena Williams pays touching tribute to Rafa

Updated on: 21 November,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Choked up with Nadal’s retirement: Serena Williams pays touching tribute to Rafa

Serena Williams. Pic/AFP

Former American tennis star Serena Williams has paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with a touching video after the 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis.  Serena posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen donning a Nadal t-shirt and his signature headband.


She captioned the video, “@rafaelnadal Congratulations on a career that most won’t dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more.


Also Read: Pep agrees to City contract extension


“No excuses, just play the sport. Your legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honor Champ! Long live Rafa!” she further wrote.

Williams later posted on X, “Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes.”

serena williams rafael nadal tennis news

