City have not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article Pep agrees to City contract extension x 00:00

Pep Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension to stay at Manchester City for at least another season, according to British media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Germany, Netherlands draw as group stage ends

City have not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever