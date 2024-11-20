Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pep agrees to City contract extension

Pep agrees to City contract extension

Updated on: 21 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

City have not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension to stay at Manchester City for at least another season, according to British media reports.


Also Read: Germany, Netherlands draw as group stage ends


City have not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year.


