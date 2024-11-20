Breaking News
Germany, Netherlands draw as group stage ends

Updated on: 21 November,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

he Germans had already wrapped up top spot. The Dutch were secure in second and Hungary sat four points ahead of the already-relegated Bosnia

Germany, Netherlands draw as group stage ends

Dominik Szoboszlai

Germany rounded off their Nations League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw in Hungary after a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in the 99th minute rescued a point for the hosts, while Netherlands were held to the same scoreline by Bosnia and Herzegovina. 


Not much stakes


There was little to play for in Group A3 going into the final day. The Germans had already wrapped up top spot. The Dutch were secure in second and Hungary sat four points ahead of the already-relegated Bosnia. 


“With a win, we would’ve gone into the break with a nicer feeling but we can still be very satisfied about what we achieved in 2024 and can kick things off again in March,” said German midfielder Robert Andrich. 

Wales thrash Iceland 4-1

In Group B4, a 4-1 victory for Wales against Iceland ensured automatic promotion to the top division at the expense of Turkey, who went down 3-1 in Montenegro. Czech Republic booked top spot in Group B1 with a 2-1 win over Georgia. 

In Budapest, Felix Nmecha broke a goalless stalemate when he prodded home from inside the six-yard box with 14 minutes remaining.

