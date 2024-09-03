The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches

Currently, Rohit Sharma's India are sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 2025 World Test Championship final: Lord's to stage WTC Final from June 11-15 next year x 00:00

The 2025 World Test Championship final will be played at the iconic Lord's between June 11 and 15 next year, announced the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC has marked June 16 as the reserve day, if required.

"The ICC 2025 World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

"The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," Allardice said as quoted by ICC.

"It is a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year," he added.

The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches.

Also Read: Bangladesh completes 2-0 clean sweep with historic Test series win over Pakistan

India featured in those two finals, but lost to New Zealand in the inaugural match and last year they were defeated by Australia.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said that T20 World Cup 2024 captain Rohit Sharma will continue to lead Team India in the ODI and Test formats. He also showed confidence that the country will win the upcoming Champions Trophy and World Test Championship under Rohit's captaincy.

Currently, Sharma's India are sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia. India will face the Aussies in an away five-match series later this year in the race to the WTC Final.

However, New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth) and Bangladesh (seventh) are still in contention for a place in the one-off decider next year.

However, Pakistan suffered a huge setback as Bangladesh inflicted a 0-2 defeat on them in the just-concluded two-match home series.

(With inputs from agencies)