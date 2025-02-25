Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India men go down to England 2 3 women lose to the Dutch 2 4

India men go down to England 2-3; women lose to the Dutch 2-4

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

England struck the first blood through Jacob Payton (15th minute) before Ward (19th, 29th) struck twice to stun the hosts.

India men go down to England 2-3; women lose to the Dutch 2-4

Representation pic

Listen to this article
India men go down to England 2-3; women lose to the Dutch 2-4
x
00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team fought hard but England skipper Sam Ward’s brace handed the hosts a 2-3 defeat in a FIH Pro League match here on Monday.


England struck the first blood through Jacob Payton (15th minute) before Ward (19th, 29th) struck twice to stun the hosts.


India’s goals were scored by Abhishek (18th) and Sukhjeet Singh (39th). It was even stevens between the two sides in the first quarter with both the teams pressing each other for the early goal.


The Indians, however, were guilty of committing unforced errors in the defence, especially skipper Harmapreet Singh, who looked out of sorts.

From one such error, England scored through Payton from a field effort. Abhishek levelled three minutes later from a fine field effort. 

But England stunned India again a minute later when Ward scored a brilliant field goal after a fine one-two with Payton. 

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team wasted chances galore to lose 2-4 to reigning Olympic champions Netherlands here.

The Indians had the better share of scoring chances — 13 penalty corners as against Netherlands’ just three — but they couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities.

Netherlands scored through Emma Reijnen (7th minute), Felice Albers (34th, 47th) and Fay van der Elst (40th) to come out winners. India’s goals came from penalty corner conversions by Udita (18th, 42nd).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india hockey hockey news england sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK