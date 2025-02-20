Gurjant Singh scored the lone goal of the match in the fourth minute from a field effort at the Kalinga Stadium.

India’s Gurjant Singh (left) celebrates his goal v Germany yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article FIH Pro League: Gurjant strikes as India stun world champs Germany x 00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much improved performance to beat world champions Germany 1-0 and avenge its first leg defeat (1-4) in the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday. Gurjant Singh scored the lone goal of the match in the fourth minute from a field effort at the Kalinga Stadium.

The hosts dominated most part of the match, except the fourth quarter when Germany attacked in numbers in their bid to restore parity. The Germans secured five of their total seven penalty corners in the final quarter, but the Indian defence stood tall. India had just two penalty corners and wasted both.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team lost 0-1 to Spain in their Pro League tie. Marta Segu scored the winner for Spain in the fourth quarter off a fine solo effort.

