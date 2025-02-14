Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Target is to win every game India skipper Harmanpreet Singh

Target is to win every game: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

India will open their FIH Pro League campaign against Spain on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

Target is to win every game: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh

Listen to this article
Target is to win every game: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh
x
00:00

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Friday said his team’s target is to win every FIH Pro League match and finish on top of the league to earn a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup. India will open their FIH Pro League campaign against Spain on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.


They will then play Spain yet again, on the very next day, followed by matches against Germany on February 16 and 19 in the opening leg of the India tour. “Our training is going well due to the Hockey India League, we’ve been preparing for months,” Harmanpreet said ahead of the FIH Pro League opener.


“We just want to play good hockey. The target is to win every game ahead of the 2026 World Cup,” he added. The Indian skipper also praised HIL’s top-scorer Jugraj Singh for his flicking abilities and said the rise of the next generation of players augurs well for India.


“It [HIL] was an opportunity for youngsters and they performed well. Jugraj was brilliant. This is beneficial for the national team as well,” he said. Harmanpreet, however, was wary of the threat Spain possesses. “Spain is a good team, we can’t take them lightly. Our focus is to give our best and win the match,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india Harmanpreet Singh world cup spain bhubaneswar sports news hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK