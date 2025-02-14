Target is to win every game: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh

India will open their FIH Pro League campaign against Spain on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Friday said his team’s target is to win every FIH Pro League match and finish on top of the league to earn a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup. India will open their FIH Pro League campaign against Spain on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

They will then play Spain yet again, on the very next day, followed by matches against Germany on February 16 and 19 in the opening leg of the India tour. “Our training is going well due to the Hockey India League, we’ve been preparing for months,” Harmanpreet said ahead of the FIH Pro League opener.

“We just want to play good hockey. The target is to win every game ahead of the 2026 World Cup,” he added. The Indian skipper also praised HIL’s top-scorer Jugraj Singh for his flicking abilities and said the rise of the next generation of players augurs well for India.

“It [HIL] was an opportunity for youngsters and they performed well. Jugraj was brilliant. This is beneficial for the national team as well,” he said. Harmanpreet, however, was wary of the threat Spain possesses. “Spain is a good team, we can’t take them lightly. Our focus is to give our best and win the match,” he said.

