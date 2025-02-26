Breaking News
"They already look very strong": Pat Cummins on Team India

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI

This was done after India refused to travel to Pakistan, the original hosts of the event, citing security concerns.

Pat Cummins

"They already look very strong": Pat Cummins on Team India
Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins believes India have a “huge advantage” to be based in Dubai for the ongoing Champions Trophy while other sides criss-cross Pakistan for their group games in the tournament being held under a ‘hybrid model.’ Rohit Sharma’s men are playing all their matches in Dubai and even the final will be held there if the team goes the distance. This was done after India refused to travel to Pakistan, the original hosts of the event, citing security concerns.


“I think it’s good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them [India] a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they’ve got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there,” Cummins told Yahoo Australia. India have won both their games, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, comfortably so far and are through to the semifinal on March 4, to be held in Dubai.


