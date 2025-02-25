Breaking News
Updated on: 25 February,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Rawalpindi
The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed. With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time

Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Pic: X/@ICC)

The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned here on Tuesday due to persistent rain.


The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed. With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time.


Both teams had won their opening game in Group B.

After the no result, South Africa and Australia share one point each and it means that Wednesday's contest between England and Afghanistan has turned into a virtual knockout with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated from the ICC event.

