Hashim Amla said India and South Africa have got a great chance to win the Champions Trophy 2025 title. "For them to excel and win as many games as they have to get into a final, they did their part and they did their best and they are in the finals"

Hashim Amla (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Not Jaiswal, not Brevis, Hashim Amla feels this Team India player is next big thing in international cricket x 00:00

South Africa batting great Hashim Amla labelled Team India opening batsman Shubman Gill as the next big thing in international cricket alongside Rishabh Pant and Ryan Rickelton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India's Shubman Gill, who was appointed as the vice-captain for the Champions Trophy 2025, gained the number one spot on the batter's list in ODIs.

Shubman Gill began his Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match-winning century against Bangladesh and played a crucial 46-run against Pakistan to cruise India to two wins in the tournament.

"For India, you have got Shubham Gill; Rishabh Pant has been around for a while. For South Africa, we have Ryan Rickelton who has done really well off late," Hashim Amla, who is playing for South Africa Masters in the International Masters League, told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction.

"Every country has about 2-3 cricketers who are going to come through and I think that's pretty normal, that you see that every five years some youngster poke in the head through international cricket, and possibly be the next best, big thing," he added.

Talking further about Gill, Amla said, "He is a brilliant player, the way he started in one-day cricket, he has been exceptional. He has been a huge part of India's success at the top of the order."

Also Read: "Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan side": Sana Mir

"To have him and Rohit (Sharma) at the top, it's a very potent and dangerous opening partnership, and then they have got Virat (Kohli) at No 3."

Hashim Amla said playing the tri-series in Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy would hold South Africa in good stead, especially against spin.

"South African batters are well-equipped. They've had enough practice with the tour to Pakistan just before the Champions Trophy. They've also, by and large, had great success," he said.

"You've got Heinrich Klaasen, who's been very successful against spinners. He's in the middle order. You've got David Miller, who's been an excellent finisher and (there is) Aiden Markram as well. That middle order has been vital for South Africa's success.

"At the top, (Temba) Bavuma is a good player of spin and Rickelton has been very accomplished against spin over the last one and a half years," he added.

Further, Hashim Amla said India and South Africa have got a great chance to win the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

"India have obviously a very good chance, they have a fantastic team over the (last) 15-odd years," he said. "South Africa have (a) great chance (too), they have fantastic batting and bowling and whole unit looks very well balanced, they have a excellent chance to make it to top four and then hopefully win it."

With South Africa making finals of the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final against Australia, Amla said the Proteas did their best against whichever opponents they faced.

"South Africa getting into the (WTC) final has been a great achievement. Lots of people have said the different teams you (could) have played against, but that's the group that South Africa were put in," he said.

"For them to excel and win as many games as they have to get into a final, they did their part and they did their best and they are in the finals."

"It is going to be a really good final, with Australia being a very competitive team. But in a Test match, you (may) just need one or two players to stand up and yes, South Africa could be champions," he said.

Amla said he has no intention of returning to Test cricket but expressed that competitions such as the IML should be a regular affair.

"It's enjoyable, (there are) these elements of uncertainty that we haven't trained and (were) not involved in cricket for the rest of the year, or batting in nets, or playing matches, and that type of excitement, to just see how it all goes," he said.

"The amount of excitement that has been built around some of the great ex-players, it can only bode well, and who doesn't want to see a (Brian) Lara (or a) (Jacques) Kallis bat? It should be an annual event," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)