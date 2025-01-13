Breaking News
Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins to lead the Australian pack, know the full squad

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins to lead the Australian pack, know the full squad

Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa (Pic: ICC)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia announced their 15-member squad for the mega event set to be scheduled in Pakistan from February 19.


Australia will play all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches under Pat Cummins' captaincy. Earlier, the side clinched a victory by 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Team India.


They will lock horns with Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. Pat Cummins will miss the tour as he and his wife are due to give birth to their second child. In his absence, Steve Smith has been handed over the leadership duties.


Also Read: Sunny day for Mumbai cricket captains at Wankhede

In Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will play three group-stage matches. They will begin their campaign against England on February 22, followed by the clashes against South Africa and Afghanistan on February 25 and 28, respectively.

From their ODI World Cup 2023-winning squad, only three changes have been made. Matt Short, Aaron Hardie and Nathan Ellis have been added to the side by replacing David Warner, Cameron Green and Sean Abbott.

The "Men in Yellow" will look to end their 15-year Champions Trophy drought after sealing the titles in 2006 and 2009. 

Speaking about Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, chief selector George Bailey said, "It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on the opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan."

Australia preliminary squad for Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start from February 19 with Pakistan hosting all the matches except for Team India's games. The "Men in Blue" will play all their upcoming marquee event matches in Dubai.

