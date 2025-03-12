Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma returns home a week before IPL

After leading India to their second ICC title in nine months, skipper Rohit landed in Mumbai on Monday night

Rohit Sharma on his arrival at Mumbai airport on Monday. Pic/PTI

The Indian cricketers, led by Rohit Sharma, made a quiet return home following their triumph in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The squad members have got a week off before they join their respective Indian Premier League teams ahead of the tournament beginning March 22. “All the players with families left from Dubai on Monday. There are some players who have stayed back for a couple of days,” a BCCI source told PTI.

With players preferring to rest ahead of the two-month-long IPL, the BCCI did not plan a felicitation for the team like it did when the squad returned from Barbados following their T20 World Cup win. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana landed in Delhi on Monday night. Virat Kohli had left the team hotel with wife Anushka Sharma after the team returned from the Dubai International Stadium late on Sunday night.

Shreyas Iyer, who played a big role in the middle order, will captain Punjab Kings and will join the team on March 16. India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Though Pakistan were the hosts, India played all their games in Dubai as per the agreed hybrid model.

