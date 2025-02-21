Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:34 AM IST  |  Dubai
Santosh Suri |

There were numerous posts on social media, including a couple of them by the pacer himself, stating that he was fit to return to international cricket

Mohammed Shami celebrates his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Indian team management could not have asked for more from their veteran pace bowler Mohammed Shami. He has been in the news for battling injuries over the past few months. Besides, there has been so much speculation surrounding his fitness that many felt his international career was over after he was not called up for the Australian tour. 


There were numerous posts on social media, including a couple of them by the pacer himself, stating that he was fit to return to international cricket. But the BCCI’s medical team took its time to declare him fit. Finally, he played two T20 and two ODI matches against England recently. Yet, there were doubts about his full recovery even after he was named in the Champions Trophy squad. There were also reports that he was still struggling during the nets in Dubai. 


But, he has put all speculation to rest by taking a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy here. There is no doubt he got initial help from a fresh pitch and a bit of moisture on the surface after overnight rain, but Shami was at his best as he bowled full hog, not showing any signs of discomfort during his 10 overs, which he bowled in three spells. His controlled bowling in the slog overs would have gladdened the hearts of the captain Rohit Sharma as well as coach Gautam Gambhir. 


Shami gelled well with his opening bowling partner Harshit Rana, who was preferred over Arshdeep Singh in the XI. Overall, the Indian bowlers gave their best. Had India held on to their catches, especially the one dropped by the skipper to deny Axar Patel a hat-trick, it would have been a near-perfect performance by the bowlers. Despite that, there is no doubt that ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday, the bowling unit would have given the team management a lot of confidence in tackling their arch-rivals and paving the way to the semi-final.

6
No, of times Shami has claimed five or more wickets in ODIs

