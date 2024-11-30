The aim of the meeting was to thrash out the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March, but could not meet the agreement as Pakistan yet again rejected the hybrid model despite Team India's refusal to travel to the country following security reasons

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Iftikhar Ahmed (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: The event to happen without Pakistan if PCB rejected ICC's final demand of practising Hybrid Model x 00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accept the Hybrid model for hosting the event or be prepared to be left out of the event after the PCB's firm-stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim of the meeting was to thrash out the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March, but could not meet the agreement as Pakistan yet again rejected the hybrid model despite Team India's refusal to travel to the country following security reasons.

Most of the ICC members were sympathetic towards Pakistan's situation, but PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was advised to practice a hybrid model as the only option to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

If a 'Hybrid' model is adopted, India's share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.

"Look, no broadcaster will give a penny to an ICC event which does not have India and even Pakistan knows that. The ICC meeting on Saturday will only happen if Mr Mohsin Naqvi agrees with the 'Hybrid Model'," an ICC Board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"If not, then ICC Board might have to shift the tournament entirely to a different country (could be UAE too) but it will be held without Pakistan," he added.

Also Read:

Friday's meeting, which was chaired by deputy chairperson Imran Khwaja owing to outgoing head Greg Barclay's absence for unspecified reasons, was brief after Naqvi reiterated his country's position once again. This was to be Barclay's last official engagement before the taking of charge by new chair Jay Shah early next month.

"All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.

In Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated BCCI's stand that the Indian team cannot travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.

"BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there," an MEA spokesperson said in a routine briefing when the country's Champions Trophy participation was mentioned.

Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. Shah will take charge as the new ICC head on December 1.

It is understood that if the tournament is rescheduled, the PCB will have to forego its hosting fee of USD six million along with gate revenue. There could also be a significant cut to their annual revenue, which is to the tune of USD 35 million.

Unless the 'Hybrid Model' is implemented, even the ICC will be in a spot of bother as official broadcaster Star would then renegotiate the multi-billion dollar deal with the body.

The only window available for the tournament is between February 19 to March 9 and all other participating nations have their bilateral engagements after that.

As things stand, the PCB can negotiate for a hefty compensation for having to share the hosting rights but a full tournament in Pakistan is unlikely.

Pakistan also have the option of hitting back at India by not coming to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in India in 2025. A veteran BCCI official, who has followed the politics of ICC closely, explained the scenario.

"Look, they can ask for Hybrid Model for 2025 Women's T20 World Cup but that will be a long shot. As far as the men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan's matches will be in Sri Lanka mostly.

"The India vs Pakistan can be decided later," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)