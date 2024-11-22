He stated that the hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan will be beneficial for the game in the Asian region. He also opened up on the importance of regular matches between India and Pakistan to ease the tensions between the two nations

Younis Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025 | "We need India and Pakistan to play regularly": Younis Khan x 00:00

Former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan opened up on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and hopes that the event will take place in the country.

Earlier in the month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the reason behind India's decision of not travelling to the country, according to Geo News. India cited 'security concerns' as the reason for its decision.

Further, he stated that the hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan will be beneficial for the game in the Asian region. He also opened up on the importance of regular matches between India and Pakistan to ease the tensions between the two nations.

"I am very excited. I hope the Champions Trophy takes place and proves beneficial not only for Pakistan but also for cricket in this region. We need India and Pakistan to play regularly so that the tension diminishes. I hope India will visit Pakistan, and Pakistan will visit India," Younis Khan said during a post-match press conference at the Abu Dhabi T10.

Earlier in November, the ICC informed the PCB in writing that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025. The trophy tour for the marquee event has taken place in Pakistan.

The PCB has consulted with the Pakistani government on the issue and plans to present its stance to the ICC. The "Green Shirts" cricket board wants India to reconsider their decision, noting that their team travelled to India during the ODI World Cup 2023.

Last year when Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, all Team India matches were played in Sri Lanka. The last time, India and Pakistan played a bilateral series against each other was in 2012-13 in India.

Currently, the two teams only face each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)