Rohit Sharma has been struggling to find himself among the runs along with stalwart Virat Kohli. The Champions Trophy 2025 will be a huge opportunity for the duo to announce their return to the form. The source said PCB has procured all relevant clearances from its government to promptly issue visas to all captains, players and team officials

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma travel to Pakistan for the opening ceremony? x 00:00

The opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held on either February 16 or 17 and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed their confidence that Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be present for the event.

The PCB source also said that it is awaiting communication from the ICC on the schedule of the customary captains' photo shoot and the pre-event press conference.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will kick start from February 19 in Karachi. Team India is scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai. The "Men in Blue" will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20. Team India refused to travel to Pakistan following security reasons.

The source said PCB has procured all relevant clearances from its government to promptly issue visas to all captains, players and team officials who will come here for pre-tournament events.

"This obviously includes Rohit or any other Indian team player or official or board official," he added. Another source confirmed to PTI that the PCB has made it clear to the ICC that the opening ceremony, featuring all teams and their captains, will take place in Pakistan.

"This is in line with the usual protocols and since the opening match is on the 19th the opening ceremony can be expected either on the 16th or 17th," the source added.

He said the schedule of the opening ceremony would depend on the warm-up matches list.

The source said that recently three Indian nationals, who were a part of the ICC delegation which came to Pakistan, were promptly issued visas once the world body sent their names to the PCB.

(With PTI Inputs)