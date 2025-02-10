"Champions Trophy a chance for Virat and Rohit to prove themselves": Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also feels that ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India will have an advantage following the familiarity with Dubai's track will give the "Men in Blue" an edge over the "Green Shirts" in their much-awaited clash

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, former Team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh backed stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to showcase match-winning skills in the marquee event. He stated that even when the expectations are high, the duo still have the talent to deliver.

"Virat and Rohit haven't scored as many runs as expected, given their past performances. The expectations are high, and when they fall short, criticism is natural. However, with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India. If they don't succeed, naturally, the young players waiting in the wings will start getting more opportunities. But I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them--they are highly capable players who can still score runs," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Harbhajan Singh also feels that ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India will have an advantage following the familiarity with Dubai's track will give the "Men in Blue" an edge over the "Green Shirts" in their much-awaited clash.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The hype is being created regarding the India-Pakistan match...the team that is going to adjust better with the pitch will get a better result...India has an advantage, it will play all its matches in Dubai so it will have an idea about the pitch and conditions. Overall I feel the Indian team is better than the Pakistan team and the result will be in favour of India..."

Harbhajan Singh also said that no one can fill in Jasprit Bumrah's shoes, in his absence players like Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami should step up to the occasion and prove themselves.

"When a player like Bumrah is not playing, someone else has to step up and take responsibility. No one can truly replace Bumrah, but his absence creates an opportunity for others to showcase their abilities. Players like Arshdeep and Shami have a chance to make an impact and prove themselves," he added.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world's top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

Fans still have an opportunity to get their tickets for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 by purchasing them online or visiting physical ticket providers in Pakistan. Tickets for the final, to be played on Sunday, March 9, will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai, as per the ICC.

(With ANI Inputs)