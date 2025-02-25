With this win, New Zealand joined India in the semifinals, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the tournament

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his half-century as teammate Tom Latham looks on during the Group A match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pic/ANI

Listen to this article Champions Trophy: Ravindra’s valiant 112, Bracewell’s four-fer help NZ win, reach semis x 00:00

With Michael Bracewell leading with the ball and Rachin Ravindra with the bat, New Zealand produced a clinical performance to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a thrilling Champions Trophy encounter here on Monday, securing their place in the semifinals. Their victory also cleared India's entry into the semis.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Bracewell, who was named Player of the Match, produced a four-wicket-haul to help send back the Bangladesh top order and helped restrict them to a modest 236/9, New Zealand chased down the target with 23 balls to spare, thanks to Ravindra’s splendid 112 and Tom Latham’s vital 55. With this win, New Zealand joined India in the semifinals, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the tournament.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got off to a solid start with openers Tanzid Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Tanzid took the attack to New Zealand early on, hitting Kyle Jamieson for a four and a six off consecutive balls in the second over. However, New Zealand soon regained control, as they managed to stifle the Bangladeshi batters during the middle overs.

Shanto and Tanzid's partnership of 45 runs came to an end when Bracewell struck with his second delivery, dismissing Tanzid for 21. Bracewell’s delivery was a full ball aimed at the pads, which Tanzid attempted to heave but found Kane Williamson at mid-wicket for a sharp catch. Mehidy Hasan Miraz briefly entertained the crowd with a six off Bracewell, but he was dismissed soon after in the 12th over by William O’Rourke.

With Bangladesh under pressure, Towhid Hridoy, fresh off a top-scoring performance against India, was dismissed cheaply by Bracewell for just seven runs. From there, the wickets kept tumbling, with Mushfiqur Rahim falling to Bracewell. Despite his best efforts, Shanto fell for 77 off 110 deliveries, top-edging a pull shot off O’Rourke to give Bracewell an easy catch at mid-on.

As wickets fell at regular intervals, Jaker Ali played a brief cameo, contributing 45 runs with three fours and a six, but he was run out in the 49th over by Tom Latham’s sharp underarm throw. Taskin Ahmed was dismissed by Jamieson in the final over, leaving Bangladesh stranded at 236/9 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 237, New Zealand’s chase got off to a shaky start as Taskin Ahmed dismissed Will Young for a duck in the first over, with a full-length delivery that beat the bat and knocked over the stumps. Nahid Rana, who came in for the injured Tanzid Shakib, struck again in the fourth over, sending Kane Williamson back to the pavilion for just five, leaving the Kiwis in trouble at 15/2.

However, Ravindra came to New Zealand’s rescue with a masterful knock. Batting at No. 4, Ravindra joined Devon Conway to rebuild the innings. Conway looked promising but was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman when he chopped a delivery onto his stumps.

With the Kiwis at 72/3, Ravindra formed a match-defining 129-run partnership with Latham. The duo took control of the chase, with Ravindra playing an elegant innings filled with well-timed boundaries and a six. His 112 came off 95 balls, with 12 fours and a six, showcasing his composure and technique against Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

Ravindra’s departure came as he attempted to accelerate after reaching his century. He was dismissed by Rishad Hossain for 112, attempting to clear the fielder at long-on. With 23 runs still required, Latham was run out after, bringing some late tension to the game. However, Phillips and Bracewell guided New Zealand home, with Phillips finishing the game off with a boundary, sealing the victory by five wickets.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4-26) lost to New Zealand 240/5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1-28, Nahid Rana 1-43) by five wickets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever