SL vs AUS: Dinesh Chandimal puts Sri Lanka on top vs Australia

Australia’s spinners hit back with late wickets as the hosts reached 431 for six at stumps at the Galle International Stadium. Chandimal, on 118, and Ramesh Mendis, on seven, were batting at the close of play

Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century v Oz yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty century to steer Sri Lanka to a lead of 67 on Day Three of the second Test against Australia on Sunday.

