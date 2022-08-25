Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his goal is to win the World Test Championship

India is currently placed at number four in the WTC rankings with a win percentage of 52.08. Team India has won six Test matches, lost four and drawn two. It will have to do extremely well and go for a win in its next fixtures to take either of the top two spots, occupied by South Africa and Australia respectively
Cheteshwar Pujara in a county championship match for Sussex. file pic
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that one of his goals is to win the ICC Test Championship for his country.
India's Test veteran held a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, which saw his fans asking many questions about his career and life. On being asked by a user about goals for the rest of his career, Pujara answered, "I like being in present and don't set too many goals for the future but winning the WTC title is one."
Coming to the World Test Championship 2021-23, India is currently placed at number four with a win percentage of 52.08. Team India has won six Test matches, lost four and drawn two. It will have to do extremely well and go for a win in its next fixtures to take either of the top two spots, occupied by South Africa and Australia respectively.
