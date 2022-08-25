England will go into 2nd Test with same attacking mindset: Joe Root

It’s just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches,” he added
Joe Root during England’s training session at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images
Former England skipper Joe Root has insisted the team will go into the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford with the same attacking and aggressive mindset despite losing the opening games at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs.
The charismatic batter, who has played a key role along with middle-order player Jonny Bairstow in the four successive Test wins against New Zealand and India before the juggernaut came to a halt against South Africa at Lord’s, added England were looking at the loss as an opportunity to come out and “play with more intent.”
“Even though the result didn’t necessarily go how we wanted it to and we didn’t play as well as we could, that doesn’t change anything,” Root was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.
“That’s been made very clear to the group. If anything it’s an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent, more like we did at the start of the year. It’s just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches,” he added.
