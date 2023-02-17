Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cheteshwar Pujara wants to be first Indian to score ton in 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara wants to be first Indian to score ton in 100th Test

Updated on: 17 February,2023 09:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

When this correspondent informed Pujara on Thursday about no Indian reaching the three-figure mark in his landmark Test, he said: “I didn’t know that. I shall try my best to get a hundred”

Cheteshwar Pujara wants to be first Indian to score ton in 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara. Pic/AFP


Cheteshwar ‘Chintu’ Pujara, who will play his 100th Test at the Kotla today, has good reason to strive for a century in the second game of the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. If he does so, he will be the first Indian player to score a ton in his 100th Test.   
 
When this correspondent informed Pujara on Thursday about no Indian reaching the three-figure mark in his landmark Test, he said: “I didn’t know that. I shall try my best to get a hundred.”


Meanwhile, Debu Mitra, the ex-Bengal cricketer, who guided Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja while coaching Saurashtra, is elated that Pujara is his second ward to reach the 100-Test mark, the first being Sourav Ganguly.



Also Read: Winning Ranji will be perfect tribute to Pujara on his 100th Test: Jaydev Unadkat


“I am happy that two of my students have played more than a hundred Tests. What more can I ask for? Also, I am sure Jadeja will play 100 Test matches too. So far, he has figured in 61 Tests. I saw him at Nagpur, where he made a solid comeback. He looks rejuvenated I wish him and Pujara to do well consistently,” Mitra remarked.

cheteshwar pujara test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK