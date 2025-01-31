Clinical Majhi Mumbai extend winning streak to four games in ISPL

Chasing a stiff target of 70 runs, Mumbai were on to a good start with Nadeem leading the early charge

Today’s victory saw Majhi Mumbai continue their rampaging form as they have won all the four matches they have played this season

Majhi Mumbai rode excellent batting performances by Mohammed Nadeem, Amit Naik and Karan More to overpower Srinagar Ke Veer by seven wickets in an exciting Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 clash at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Friday.

Today's victory saw Majhi Mumbai continue their rampaging form as they have won all the four matches they have played this season. On the other hand, this was the second consecutive defeat for Srinagar following their defeat to Chennai Singams on Thursday.

Chasing a stiff target of 70 runs, Mumbai were on to a good start with Nadeem leading the early charge. The opener scored 24 runs off 14 deliveries with one boundary and two sixes before falling to Firoz Shaikh while attempting another big shot.

Firoz dealt another blow to Mumbai with his very next ball, trapping Abhishek Kumar Dalhor lbw with an excellent incoming delivery. The double blow off consecutive deliveries slowed down Mumbai’s run rate, but not for long as Naik and More took charge.

The duo plundered runs almost at will with Naik coming up with the first Niner of the tournament as Mumbai went past the finishing line with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Srinagar Ke Veer posted 69/6 in their 10 overs. Sagar Ali anchored the innings and emerged as the top scorer with a calculative 42 off 31 balls to guide Srinagar to a fighting total. The opener batted for almost the entire length of the Srinagar innings and kept the scoreboard ticking on at a healthy rate even as wickets fell at the other end.

Ali finally fell in the final over while attempting a mighty heave off the bowling of Abhishek Kumar Dalhor. But the left-hander was deceived by the slower delivery and totally mistimed his shot only to see the top edge travel to the third man position for an easy catch.

Vijay Pawle was the most successful among the Mumbai bowlers, pegging back the Srinagar batting effort with excellent figures of 4/9 in his two overs.

In the other match of the evening, Tiigers of Kolkata will take on Chennai Singams.