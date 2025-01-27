Hyderabad outclass Chennai Singams with eight-wicket win in ISPL Season 2

Chasing a target of 69 runs, the Falcons did not break too much sweat, going past the post with three overs to spare, losing just two wickets along the way

The second day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2, witnessed high-octane action with Falcon Risers Hyderabad cruising to an eight-wicket victory against Chennai Singams, moments after Sonu Nigam serenaded the audience at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium with timeless Bollywood classics.

Chasing a target of 69 runs, the Falcons did not break too much sweat, going past the post with three overs to spare, losing just two wickets along the way.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Chennai Singams didn’t enjoy the best of starts with opener Ketan Mhatre returning to the dug out in the very first over. The other opener Jagannath Sarkar pummelled the Hyderabad bowlers with some powerful hitting, smashing 22 runs off just 8 deliveries before being run out due to an unfortunate bit of miscommunication with Prashant Gharat.

Sarkar’s brief stay at the crease turned out to be the only time the Singams managed to dominate the Falcons bowling attack with their other batters failing to live up to the challenge.

Gharat himself did not last long, falling victim to a bouncer by Vicky Bhoir as Padmesh Mhatre collected an easy catch.

Despite managing to survive the two Tape Ball overs (3rd and 5th) from Vishwajit Thakur, the Men-in-Yellow succumbed to the pressure that started to build up as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. To make matters worse, the Singams did not manage to score the minimum requirement of 10 runs during the 50-50 over, with three runs being deducted from their total.

In reply, the Falcons’ chase was off to a steady start with openers Padmesh Mhatre and Kisan Satpute keeping the scoreboard ticking along at a steady pace.

Chennai did have a ray of when Satpute and Shreyash Kadam were dismissed in the space of just three balls, but Hyderabad soon regained the upper hand with skipper Sambhaji Patil joining Mhatre in the middle to bring up the victory in style.