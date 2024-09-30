This season with the key focus on precision, fairness, and transparency the trial commences on October 1st and will be held in 55 cities divided in five zones

Representational Image (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Indian Street Premier League Season 2 trials to begin from October 1 x 00:00

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to kick off on January 26th – February 9th, 2025, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and entertainment across the cricketing landscape. This season with the key focus on precision, fairness, and transparency the trial commences on October 1st and will be held in 55 cities divided in five zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking forward to the enthusiastic start of season 2, Suraj Samat-League commissioner – ISPL said, “Following the overwhelming success of Season 1, the Indian Sports Premier League (ISPL) is thrilled to kick off the highly anticipated trials for Season 2, starting on October 1st. Building on the strong foundation of Season 1, we remain dedicated to nurturing exceptional talent and fostering healthy competition. We are honoured to have Indian cricket legends Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre, who have served on BCCI and IPL selection committees, leading our selection trials, ensuring fairness, precision, and transparency.

In response to the high demand, we’ve introduced new spot registration options, and for the first time, players can select their trial slot based on real-time availability in their city. To further streamline the process, registered players receive a ‘Golden Ticket’ with a unique QR code via WhatsApp, email, and their ISPL account profile. The integration of cutting-edge technology, including our bar code system and slot selection, has made the trials more seamless than ever before, allowing lakhs of aspirants to participate smoothly as we scout for the champions of tomorrow.”

Also Read: 'Every time Pakistan lost to India, people thought match was fixed': Nazar

Jatin Paranjape, Head of Selectors – ISPL said, "To truly elevate the Indian Street Premier League, we must strike a balance between entertainment and talent development. As selectors, it is our responsibility to recognize the holistic potential of every player, especially those with limited resources who demonstrate extraordinary talent. By fostering an inclusive environment that champions grassroots cricket, we can unearth hidden gems and empower the next generation of cricketing stars."

Pravin Amre, Head of Selectors – ISPL, said , "Consistency in trials is paramount for identifying true talent. Through my journey in Indian cricket, both as a player and a coach, with teams like the Delhi Capitals, I've learned that a structured and reliable selection process is crucial. It's not only about evaluating skills on the field; it’s about creating an environment where emerging cricketers can thrive. By maintaining rigorous standards and a fair approach during trials, we can ensure that we are not only recognizing talent but also nurturing it for the future of Indian cricket."

ISPL’s inaugural season in March captivated audiences, drawing over 12,000 fans per match. Over 5 lakh fans attended the tournament, which was filled with entertainment extravaganza. From the star-studded opening ceremony to the nail-biting matches, the league offered a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. Innovative features like the ‘Tip Top’ toss, the 50/50 challenge, ‘Tape Ball Over,’ and ‘9 Street Runs’ added layers of excitement, making every match a thrilling experience for fans.

Season 2 of the ISPL will take place from January 26th to February 9th, 2025, with the player auctions scheduled for December 15th, 2024. The unwavering support of Bharat Ratna Shri. Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Treasurer Shri. Ashish Shelar has been instrumental in the league’s continued growth and success. Their dedication, along with the blessings of the late Shri. Amol Kale, has been invaluable in upholding the ISPL’s mission of discovering talent from the streets and showcasing them on grand stages, nurturing the heroes of tomorrow.

As the ISPL gears up for Season 2, the league is committed to finding the next generation of cricketing champions. With selectors and officials ready to discover and nurture talent from across 55 cities, ISPL continues its mission to redefine the cricketing landscape in India, divided into five competitive zones, offering amazing opportunities for new talent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever