Comparison with established greats so early unfair to Shubman Gill, feels Farokh Engineer

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

An ardent fan of Virat Kohli, Farokh Engineer feels the former India captain and youngster Shubman Gill have shown that the shortest format is not just about a slam bang approach.

On Gill being compared with Kohli, the 85-year-old said: "It is too early to talk about Gill being heir apparent as Virat has got a few good years left in him. He has got nothing to prove anymore as he has been a superb player and captain for India. He remains the best in the world."

"Gill is a very good batter and is in the form of his life and I am sure he will do well in Tests as well. Gill has proved that T20 cricket is not all about slogging and you can play in conventional style as well," he further added.

Asked about his prediction about the WTC final, Engineer gave an emotional answer saying, "As an Indian, I would always want my team to win."

There were no warm-up games ahead of the title clash, something which could have been quite useful for both the teams.

Warm-up games are always useful, but they play so much cricket these days, concluded Engineer.

Speaking further, Engineer was of the opinion that the cash-rich IPL is the 'envy of the world', but he also wants stakeholders to pull Test cricket out of 'danger' zone, saying the traditional format can't be sacrificed for the sake of prospering slam-bang version of the sport.

While financially strong nations like India, England and Australia remain committed to Test cricket, players from smaller countries are preferring to ply their trade in franchise leagues around the world as they offer better money.

"Test cricket being in danger is not a good thing. It is good that the game is prospering all over the world through T20 leagues but Test cricket should never be sacrificed. That is why the World Test Championship is a showcase to the world that Test cricket can be just as interesting as limited overs cricket. It is a game of chess depending on the conditions. It is the ultimate test for batters. There should be room for both Test and limited overs cricket," Engineer told PTI.

