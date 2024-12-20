Ravichandran Ashwin featured in 106 Test matches and claimed 537 wickets. It also includes 37 five-wicket hauls, the veteran also garnered 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Congress Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth took to his official social media handle and urged the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, to felicitate Team India's spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

One of Team India's most celebrated spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin took his decision to retire from international cricket after the Perth Test.

"I have written to the Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, requesting that R. Ashwin be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. His exceptional contributions to Indian cricket and remarkable achievements on the field make him truly deserving of this honour," Vijay Vasanth wrote in a post on X.

Ravichandran Ashwin joined Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference to announce his retirement decision.

Speculations about his retirement surrounded when Indian stalwart Virat Kohli hugged Ravichandran Ashwin during the match in the dressing room.

Ravichandran Ashwin featured in 106 Test matches and claimed 537 wickets. It also includes 37 five-wicket hauls, the veteran also garnered 3,503 runs.

His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics.

He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619). He also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with the best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble (953). He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.

(With ANI Inputs)