Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > If some one told me 25 years ago Ashwins call log photo shows Tendulkar and Kapil Dev reaching out

'If some one told me 25 years ago...': Ashwin’s call log photo shows Tendulkar and Kapil Dev reaching out

Updated on: 20 December,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen

'If some one told me 25 years ago...': Ashwin’s call log photo shows Tendulkar and Kapil Dev reaching out

R Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'If some one told me 25 years ago...': Ashwin’s call log photo shows Tendulkar and Kapil Dev reaching out
x
00:00

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went down as one of India's greatest players after retiring from international cricket on Wednesday aged 38.


India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen. Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests since his debut in 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi. He was also more than useful with the bat. Described as an 'all-time great' by his Test captain Rohit Sharma,


Meanwhile, luminaries from the world of cricket doffed their hats to the 38-year-old after he announced retirement, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career.


Wishes poured in not only across social media but also from current and former cricketers who personally reached out to Ashwin.

Among those who called him were the cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, who both got in touch with Ashwin after he returned to Chennai on Thursday.

Also Read: 'Like I told you...': Ashwin's touching response to Kohli’s retirement tribute

Ashwin on Friday shared a screenshot of his call log from Wednesday, expressing his gratitude with the message: “If someone had told me 25 years ago that I would have a smartphone and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji.”

Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619). He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals. Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"There's a bit left in me as a cricketer but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket," Ashwin told reporters. "I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories." He was not selected for Brisbane, with his final Test in Adelaide last week, where he took 1-53 and India were well beaten by 10 wickets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ravichandran ashwin sachin tendulkar kapil dev India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK