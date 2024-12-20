'If some one told me 25 years ago...': Ashwin’s call log photo shows Tendulkar and Kapil Dev reaching out

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen

R Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went down as one of India's greatest players after retiring from international cricket on Wednesday aged 38.

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen. Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests since his debut in 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi. He was also more than useful with the bat. Described as an 'all-time great' by his Test captain Rohit Sharma,

Meanwhile, luminaries from the world of cricket doffed their hats to the 38-year-old after he announced retirement, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career.

Wishes poured in not only across social media but also from current and former cricketers who personally reached out to Ashwin.

Among those who called him were the cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, who both got in touch with Ashwin after he returned to Chennai on Thursday.

Ashwin on Friday shared a screenshot of his call log from Wednesday, expressing his gratitude with the message: “If someone had told me 25 years ago that I would have a smartphone and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji.”

If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this☺️☺️, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji🙏🙏 #blessed pic.twitter.com/RkgMUWzhtt — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024

Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619). He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals. Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"There's a bit left in me as a cricketer but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket," Ashwin told reporters. "I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories." He was not selected for Brisbane, with his final Test in Adelaide last week, where he took 1-53 and India were well beaten by 10 wickets.