Ash's zero regrets

Off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin says retirement decision was instinctive and has no qualms about not getting the captaincy of the Indian team

R Ashwin upon his arrival at the Chennai Airport yesterday. Pic/PTI

There was the mandatory shower of flower petals, lots of smiles and a live band too as Ravichandran Ashwin returned home on Thursday after his shock international retirement in the middle of a Test series in Australia, insisting that he made an “instinctive” decision and is walking away with “zero regrets”.

He landed at the Chennai International Airport early this morning and was escorted out by officials of the state cricket association. Ashwin, 38, owner of 765 international wickets did not speak to the waiting media there as he hopped into his car where his wife Prithi and two daughters were waiting for him. However, once he reached home and was surrounded by his parents, and other well-wishers, Ashwin did oblige the waiting newspersons, opening up a bit about his decision.

Huge relief

“It’s emotional for a lot of people, and may be it will sink in [in some time] but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction. It was very instinctive and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt [it] on Day Four and I just called it a day,” Ashwin said, referring to the drawn third Test in Brisbane.

“...it [retirement] is a not a big decision as far as I am concerned because I am going to embrace a new path,” he went on.

Asked if he regretted not being the captain of the national side, Ashwin dismissed the suggestion.

“I can’t do it now. I have no such regrets. In fact, I have zero regrets. I have seen from a distance those people with regrets but I don’t have any such regrets,” asserted the bowler, who has 537 Test wickets to his credit, making him India’s second highest wicket-taker in the format behind the great Anil Kumble (619). As he entered his house, his parents embraced him and the seasoned bowler was garlanded too. A few from among the gathering took his autograph, shook hands and congratulated him for a stellar run as an India player.

‘You made my day’

“I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry, and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day. I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time [I saw something] like this was after the 2011 World Cup,” he said.

Ashwin on Wednesday announced retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the five-match Test series that is currently locked 1-1 after three games.

“To be honest, we all go through a lot in our career, not only for cricketers but in general. Generally, when I go to sleep I remember a lot of things like taking wickets, making runs, but those memories are not there in the last two years.

“So, that was a clear indication that we need to take a different route now,” Ashwin said.

“I have not set any new goals, as I just want to relax now. Actually, it’s difficult for me to stay inactive, but I want to try that now,” he added.

