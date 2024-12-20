'Like I told you...': R Ashwin sends touching response to Kohli’s retirement tribute

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwin kept it brief when he walked out to announce his decision to retire after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young (Pic: AFP)

Luminaries from the world of cricket on Wednesday doffed their hats to 'all-time great' Ravichandran Ashwin after he announced his international retirement, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career.

Ashwin's longtime India teammate Virat Kohli penned an emotional tribute and recalled their '14 years of camaraderie', reminiscing about their early days together. In response to Kohli’s post, Ashwin summed up the bond they shared.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you Ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG🤗 https://t.co/ebM3j8PPrK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024

Ashwin responded, saying, "Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwin kept it brief when he walked out to announce his decision to retire after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw.

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit [Sharma] and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them [to retirements] over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble. Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

Ashwin (537 wickets) finished fourth in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).