Kohli has been spending considerable time in London, especially since Anushka's pregnancy with their second child, Akaay

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika (Pic: Instagram)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli plans on 'leaving India', to relocate to London with wife and kids: Coach x 00:00

Virat Kohli, who has often been the subject of online discussions about his extended stays in the United Kingdom, is reportedly planning to relocate soon. According to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, the Team India star intends to move to the UK with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children.

While specifics remain scarce, Kohli has been spending considerable time in London, especially since Anushka's pregnancy with their second child, Akaay. Both Virat and Anushka own a property in London, where they have been residing since Akaay’s birth, with the likelihood that they will make the UK their permanent home.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Currently 36 years old, Kohli has already retired from T20 internationals earlier this year. It is unclear how much longer the batting legend plans to play for India in Tests and ODIs. His recent form has been under scrutiny, leading to discussions among fans and experts regarding his future in the national team.

Earlier this year, Kohli addressed the topic of retirement, suggesting that once he steps away from the game, he plans to remain out of the public eye for a while.

"It's quite simple," Kohli shared during a chat with RCB. "I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't."

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he concluded.