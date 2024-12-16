Hazlewood’s delivery, predictably wide outside off, had Kohli once again failing to adjust his footwork

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli’s unyielding off-stump failures spark public outcry x 00:00

Virat Kohli’s ongoing battle with deliveries outside the off-stump continues to haunt him, and the Gabba Test was no exception.

Josh Hazlewood repeatedly targeted that familiar off-stump line, and Kohli fell for a paltry 3. The 36-year-old played a wide delivery right into his body, only to edge it straight to Alex Carey, who didn’t even need to break a sweat in securing the catch. This dismissal came at a time when India was already teetering, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Even a school child will understand that the same mistake should not be repeated.



Meanwhile Virat Kohli after 15 years of international cricket !! How ??#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8ydBJkgPNg — Crick Forecast (@crickforecast) December 16, 2024

India desperately needed their star batsman to steady the ship, but Kohli’s overwhelming urge to chase every delivery outside off-stump led to yet another self-inflicted wound.

Hazlewood’s delivery, predictably wide outside off, had Kohli once again failing to adjust his footwork. Instead of leaving it, he reached for it, conveniently handing Australia a vital wicket. Naturally, the Aussies erupted in celebration, knowing they had just removed one of India’s key players.

Meanwhile, fans have been having a field day on social media, unleashing brutal trolling, and questioning why Kohli continues to chase deliveries outside the off-stump that seem to have his number every time. His struggle against these deliveries is glaringly evident, and fans are left scratching their heads, wondering if Kohli ever plans to learn from this recurring nightmare.

Virat Kohli is as reliable as a batter as any number eleven. Losing wickets to the deliveries on the off where shot should not be attempted. Terrible tactics. Stubbornness that can be fixed only by playing in the domestic circuit, but he's too arrogant to do that. — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) December 16, 2024

Dear Virat Kohli, Why can’t you simply LEAVE that delivery? Poori duniya bol bol ke thak gayi hai, aapko sunai nahi de raha?@imVkohli



pic.twitter.com/D5tPbPqCyV — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 16, 2024

The problem with Virat Kohli is that he thinks he is bigger than the game. Hence repeating the same mistakes.



Instead God Sachin Tendulkar's 241 innings demonstrated his control and respect for the game.



Virat's downfall has started..!! — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 16, 2024

Virat Kohli can never be close to Sachin pic.twitter.com/kcKUknyRFZ — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) December 16, 2024

India now finds itself under immense pressure, as Australia stands poised to dictate the terms, having already posted a colossal 445 in their first innings, thanks to dazzling centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

In reply, India’s top order crumbled early, with Jaiswal and Gill departing quickly, followed by Kohli and Rishabh Pant to set the stage for a ruthless Australian attack to put India firmly on the back foot.

Despite evident efforts during net sessions to rectify the issue ahead of the Brisbane Test, Kohli’s inability to adapt in match situations has become a recurring concern. His dismissal in Brisbane is part of a series of similar errors, prompting former cricketers to raise alarms about the consistency of one of India's most reliable batters.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar pointed out that while Kohli’s recent dismissals have often been due to exceptional bowling, his latest mistake was entirely avoidable. Hazlewood’s delivery, which was pitched fuller and well outside off stump, enticed Kohli into a loose drive, leading to a catch to Australia’s wicketkeeper, Alex Carey.

Offering advice to Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar reflected on Sachin Tendulkar's unforgettable 241 in the 2003-04 Sydney Test, where Tendulkar deliberately avoided his signature cover drive and concentrated primarily on leg-side strokes. Gavaskar suggested Kohli should adopt a similar approach and temporarily disregard playing shots on the off-side.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar commented on the persistence of certain technical flaws among players, seemingly referring to Kohli, who once again succumbed to a wide delivery outside the off stump and made an early return to the pavilion. "I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).