Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohlis unyielding off stump failures spark public outcry

Virat Kohli’s unyielding off-stump failures spark public outcry

Updated on: 16 December,2024 10:39 AM IST  |  Brisbane
mid-day online correspondent

Hazlewood’s delivery, predictably wide outside off, had Kohli once again failing to adjust his footwork

Virat Kohli’s unyielding off-stump failures spark public outcry

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli’s unyielding off-stump failures spark public outcry
Virat Kohli’s ongoing battle with deliveries outside the off-stump continues to haunt him, and the Gabba Test was no exception.


Josh Hazlewood repeatedly targeted that familiar off-stump line, and Kohli fell for a paltry 3. The 36-year-old played a wide delivery right into his body, only to edge it straight to Alex Carey, who didn’t even need to break a sweat in securing the catch. This dismissal came at a time when India was already teetering, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.



India desperately needed their star batsman to steady the ship, but Kohli’s overwhelming urge to chase every delivery outside off-stump led to yet another self-inflicted wound.

Hazlewood’s delivery, predictably wide outside off, had Kohli once again failing to adjust his footwork. Instead of leaving it, he reached for it, conveniently handing Australia a vital wicket. Naturally, the Aussies erupted in celebration, knowing they had just removed one of India’s key players.

Meanwhile, fans have been having a field day on social media, unleashing brutal trolling, and questioning why Kohli continues to chase deliveries outside the off-stump that seem to have his number every time. His struggle against these deliveries is glaringly evident, and fans are left scratching their heads, wondering if Kohli ever plans to learn from this recurring nightmare.

India now finds itself under immense pressure, as Australia stands poised to dictate the terms, having already posted a colossal 445 in their first innings, thanks to dazzling centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

In reply, India’s top order crumbled early, with Jaiswal and Gill departing quickly, followed by Kohli and Rishabh Pant to set the stage for a ruthless Australian attack to put India firmly on the back foot.

Despite evident efforts during net sessions to rectify the issue ahead of the Brisbane Test, Kohli’s inability to adapt in match situations has become a recurring concern. His dismissal in Brisbane is part of a series of similar errors, prompting former cricketers to raise alarms about the consistency of one of India's most reliable batters.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar pointed out that while Kohli’s recent dismissals have often been due to exceptional bowling, his latest mistake was entirely avoidable. Hazlewood’s delivery, which was pitched fuller and well outside off stump, enticed Kohli into a loose drive, leading to a catch to Australia’s wicketkeeper, Alex Carey.

Offering advice to Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar reflected on Sachin Tendulkar's unforgettable 241 in the 2003-04 Sydney Test, where Tendulkar deliberately avoided his signature cover drive and concentrated primarily on leg-side strokes. Gavaskar suggested Kohli should adopt a similar approach and temporarily disregard playing shots on the off-side.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar commented on the persistence of certain technical flaws among players, seemingly referring to Kohli, who once again succumbed to a wide delivery outside the off stump and made an early return to the pavilion. "I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

virat kohli India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Yashasvi Jaiswal

