"Becoming youngest world champion is a feat in itself": Gill pats D Gukesh

Updated on: 13 December,2024 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

D Gukesh won the 14th game against Ding Liren in 58 moves which in return made him the 18th World chess champion. He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand

Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's star opening batsman Shubman Gill congratulated D Gukesh on behalf of the "Men in Blue" after the 18-year-old became the youngest-ever World chess champion.


D Gukesh scripted history when he defeated China's Ding Liren to reach the feat in Singapore.


"I want to congratulate D Gukesh on behalf of the entire Indian cricket team. To become the youngest World Chess Champion is a feat in itself," said Gill while addressing the media ahead of the third Test against Australia here.


D Gukesh won the 14th game against Ding Liren in 58 moves which in return made him the 18th World chess champion. "I have been dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality," the soft-spoken Chennai-lad had said after the epochal triumph.

Before D Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand.

Currently, Team India has been on a tour in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match Test series between India and Australia has been levelled at 1-1. The third match will begin on December 14 in Brisbane.

The third Test match will bring immense pressure on Rohit Sharma-led Indian side as they need to win all three games in order to seal the final berth for the World Test Championship (WTC).

(With PTI Inputs)

