Consistent Musheer ready for Ranji grind: U-25 coach Pawar

Promising all-rounder Musheer Khan’s consistent performances were rewarded with a maiden Mumbai Ranji Trophy call-up on Monday.

Musheer, 17, was picked in the 21-member Mumbai team, which will be led by Prithvi Shaw, for the Ranji knockout round. Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand in the quarter-final on June 6 at Bangalore.

Musheer led from the front, scoring 670 runs and claiming 32 wickets to finish runners-up in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this month. In the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy triumph, Musheer played a vital role last month with 401 runs.

Mumbai’s CK Nayudu Trophy-winning coach Rajesh Pawar was delighted with Musheer’s promotion to Ranji Trophy. “Musheer is ready for first-class cricket. He has performed well at every level and was consistent in ‘A’ division local tournaments like Police Shield and Times Shield,” Pawar told mid-day on Tuesday.



“He is a complete team man, who gives a 100 per cent effort and that is his biggest quality.”

Musheer will join his elder brother Sarfaraz in the senior Mumbai squad.

Pawar highlighted Musheer’s ability to adapt on his own. During an U-25 league game against Andhra last month, Musheer, who was dismissed on nine in the first innings, took a couple of steps ahead to counter the swing from the same bowler [Y Pramod] and scored 41. “That was very impressive. It was his ability to think and adapt to the situation,” said Pawar.