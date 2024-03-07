A Ranji Trophy match was played on the same pitch three weeks ago and one can clearly see some patches in the bowlers’ follow-through area.

Rohit addresses the media in Dharamsala yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Cool-weather isn't a problem for us, states Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of Dharamshala Test x 00:00

“Weather English, pitch Indian.” These four words aptly sum up the playing conditions for the fifth and final Test at the picturesque HPCA Stadium here. For once the weather conditions are the talk of the town with numerous English fans relishing the scenic beauty and cool climes of this hilly town.

There is even a talk that the England players will feel more at home, with one prominent English writer equating it to “Leeds in early April.” Of course, the weather is just one aspect of a cricket match. Much more weightage is given to the 22-yard strip and how it will behave over five days. The wicket here is similar to the one that any visiting team would find at any Test venue in India: dry and barren. A Ranji Trophy match was played on the same pitch three weeks ago and one can clearly see some patches in the bowlers’ follow-through area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "I think we’ve definitely progressed as a team": England skipper Ben Stokes

There has also been buzz, especially in English media that the Indian players will feel like they are playing in alien conditions. But Indian skipper Rohit Sharma rubbished the notion and said, “It’s not that we have been planted at a venue of which we have no idea. We have played in similar cool weather a few times in India, but more often overseas. We have gone on to win Test matches too.”

India’s bowling dilemma

But there is no doubt that the Indian team management is in a dilemma over the composition of their bowling unit. Should they play three pacers at the cost of sacrificing one of their three spinners? The only person who can be dropped is Kuldeep Yadav. But he made a good start to his Test career in the lone Test played at this venue against Australia in 2017. India had won that game by eight wickets. When the Indian captain was asked about the bowling combination, he did not give much away. “Yes, the conditions are such that pace bowlers can get help, especially in the morning and late in the afternoon when the temperate drops substantially. So all options are open,” he said. But given the fact that two pacers and three spinners have worked wonders for India in the series, there does not seem to be much need to “try and fix what is not broken.”

Limited options for England

Even England plan to stick to their formula of two pacers and two spinners, although that has brought only limited success. But then, there are not many options for England captain Ben Stokes and he will have to make do with whatever arsenal he has in his armour. He did bowl in the nets and if he feels confident enough, he could roll his arm over for a few overs. England have had their moments in all four matches, but have not grabbed the crucial ones. That’s why they trail 1-3. However, they would like to end the series on a high and deny India valuable points in the race to the World Test Championship final.