'Corruptors eyeing T20 leagues': Marshall

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

"But I am also absolutely sure that corruptors are constantly looking for a route into the game, particularly in badly-run lower-level franchise leagues," he added

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Elite cricket is mostly “safe and clean” but outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Alex Marshall feels that potential corruptors are eyeing entry through local T20 leagues which are outside global body’s ambit. “I am confident that the cricket you watch is safe and clean,” Marshall told ESPN Cricinfo.


“But I am also absolutely sure that corruptors are constantly looking for a route into the game, particularly in badly-run lower-level franchise leagues,” he added.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


