Covid-19 positive cricketers Pooja Vastrakar, S Meghana stay back

Updated on: 27 July,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Agencies |

The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Batter S Meghana and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar have tested positive for Covid-19 and stayed back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players.


Coronavirus Commonwealth Games cricket news sports news

