Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulates CWG 2022 Day 4 winners

By the end of Day 4, India had a total of 9 medals in its tally which includes 3 gold medals

Harjinder Kaur atop the podium poses for photographs after winning the bronze medal in the women's 71kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Pic/ PTI

The Indian athletes continued to make the nation proud on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games with Shushila Devi, Vijay Kumar, and Harjinder kaur all bagging medals. For their incredible effort, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar passed on his heartiest congratulations.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-India and Mumbai Indians batsman said, "Great way to start the day with good news from #CommonwealthGames2022 in Birmingham!

Sushila Devi silver in Judo

Vijay Kumar bronze in Judo

Harjinder Kaur bronze in Weightlifting

Heartiest congratulations to each one of you for your achievement. Keep up the good work."

At the start of Day 5, India had a total of 9 medals to its tally, including three gold medals. As the global sporting bonanza continues on, our athletes will no doubt be doing their level best to bring home more medals.

