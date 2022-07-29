Tendulkar, Kohli, Pant and other cricketers wish Team India all the best for CWG 2022

As India gear up to start their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign, the country's top cricket players shared their best wishes via social media

PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony. Pic/ PTI

The much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022 kicks off today in Birmingham after a grand opening ceremony on the 28th of July. India's 205 member strong contingent will have their eyes set on bagging a ton of medals and as such the country's cricketing fraternity has conveyed to them their best wishes.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar put out a post on Twitter that read, "Wishing all the very best to each and every athlete in our Indian contingent for the #CWG22. Give your 100% and make India proud!"

India's star batsman Virat Kohli's message to the CWG athletes said, "My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games."

The explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant similarly tweeted, "Wishing @BCCIWomen and all our athletes the best for the CWG, rooting for each and every one of you. Jai Hind."

Ajinkya Rahane put out a tweet in Hindi that said, "My heartiest congratulations to all the athletes representing India in #CommonWealthGames! Not only me, the whole country is proud of you, hope this tournament is a memorable tournament for you and for the whole of India. Jai Hind!"

Ex-India Test star VVS Laxman's Tweet read, "Wishing our Indian contingent all the very best for the #CWG22. Our athletes have shown tremendous progress at such events in the recent past and we hope they'll go a step further this time around as well. We all are with you"

Wishing our Indian contingent all the very best for the #CWG22. Our athletes have shown tremendous progress at such events in the recent past and we hope they'll go a step further this time around as well.

The country will no doubt be proudly cheering the Indian athletes on as they give their level best to bring pride to the nation.