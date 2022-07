CWG 2022: India Schedule for Day 1 of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games kicks off in Birmingham today. Get to know when India's 205 contingent strong athletes have their games taking place

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Following is India's schedule on competition day one of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

SWIMMING:

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

BOXING:

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg round of 32 (11:00 pm)

GYMNASTICS:

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY:

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

LAWN BOWLS:

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Also Read: In Pics: Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony

SQUASH:

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS:

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

TRACK CYCLING:

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON:

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm).

BADMINTON:

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30pm).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever