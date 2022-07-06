Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow

A 269-run partnership between Root and Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in a Test

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow walk back to the pavilion. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on England batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow for their spectacular batting performance in the fifth Test against India. A 269-run partnership between Root and Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

"Special win by England to level the series. Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy. Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum," tweeted Sachin.

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote, "No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well-played #ENGvIND."

England were able to successfully chase down the target of 378 runs set by India. This win comes after England was bundled out for 284 in their first innings, trailing by 132 runs after India posted 416 in their first innings.

India was bundled out for 245 in the third innings of the match setting a target of 378 for England to win. With this, England has levelled the series 2-2, denying India their first series win on English soil since 2007.

They have also completed the most successful run chase at Edgbaston. India has also been handed over their first Test loss while defending a total of 350 or more. England and India will now face each other for the three-match T20I series with the first game on Thursday at Southampton.

