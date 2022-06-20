Breaking News
Tendulkar, Nehwal, Beckham, Bindra and other sports stars post Father's Day wishes

Updated on: 20 June,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Sports stars and their families post heartfelt wishes on Father’s Day

Sachin Tendulkar with son; Jamie Vardy with daughter; David Beckham with sons and Saina Nehwal with father


Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara




Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "My support system through everything. Here’s wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there!"


Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

"Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love...couldn’t have asked for more. #FathersDay" said Sachin Tendulkar

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal

"Happy Father’s Day…#papa #bestpapa #bestdoggo [Chopsy]" wrote Saina Nehwal

Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra

Happy Father’s Day To my Dearest Papa!

Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah

Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah

Happy Father’s Day to the most incredible Daddy. Thank you for everything you do for us.

Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal

Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal

Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing father @robinaiyudauthappa The best father @nealenolanuthappa could have wished for #fathersday #batmen #love #grateful.

David Beckham’s wife Victoria

David Beckham’s wife Victoria

Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything.

