Cricket Scotland sorry after sexism report
Cricket Scotland sorry after sexism report

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Nine recommendations put forward by human resources firm McKinney, who authored the report, include increased investment in the women’s game and a call for more education to address inherent sexism

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Cricket Scotland’s chief executive apologised on Monday after an independent report found examples of widespread sexism in the sport. 


Nine recommendations put forward by human resources firm McKinney, who authored the report, include increased investment in the women’s game and a call for more education to address inherent sexism.


