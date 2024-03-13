Nine recommendations put forward by human resources firm McKinney, who authored the report, include increased investment in the women’s game and a call for more education to address inherent sexism

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Cricket Scotland sorry after sexism report x 00:00

Cricket Scotland’s chief executive apologised on Monday after an independent report found examples of widespread sexism in the sport.

Nine recommendations put forward by human resources firm McKinney, who authored the report, include increased investment in the women’s game and a call for more education to address inherent sexism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever