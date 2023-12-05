Breaking News
Giles Shield: Bombay Scottish School, Lakshdham HS register blistering wins

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In reply, St Arnold were bowled out for just 81 runs in 16 overs. Athang (4-16) was the pick of the bowlers for Scottish outfit

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Riding on Arnav Thakkar’s blistering 163, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) clinched victory by 202 runs in a one-sided match against St Arnold High School  at Matunga Gymkhana on  Monday.


Bombay Scottish made a solid 283 in 44.3 overs. Arnav’s 138-ball knock, laced with 23 fours, formed the bulk of it. Athang Prabhukhanolkar contributed 41 as well.


In reply, St Arnold were bowled out for just 81 runs in 16 overs. Athang (4-16) was the pick of the bowlers for Scottish outfit.

In another match, Lakshdham High School defeated Ryan International, CBSE (Malad) by 251 runs after posting a massive 356-7 in their allotted 45 overs.

Harsh Mochemadkar (114) and Ahan Sharma (84) starred with the bat for Lakshdham. In reply, Ryan International were bowled out for 105 in 23.3 overs. Vivian Tambde and Prakash Somani picked three wickets each for Lakshdham.  

